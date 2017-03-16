For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag For Sale



Tikka T3 in 7Mag w/ Muzzle Brake

Limbsaver Recoil Pad

Talley Lightweight Rings 1" Medium

Trigger Tuned

Receiver and Barrel Painted w/ Cerakote Graphite Black

Low Round Count

(2) Detachable Mags



**$650** shipped



Pictures as soon as it stops raining!