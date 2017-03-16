Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
03-16-2017, 09:04 AM
Moe Curls
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 400
For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
For Sale
Tikka T3 in 7Mag w/ Muzzle Brake
Limbsaver Recoil Pad
Talley Lightweight Rings 1" Medium
Trigger Tuned
Receiver and Barrel Painted w/ Cerakote Graphite Black
Low Round Count
(2) Detachable Mags
**$650** shipped
Pictures as soon as it stops raining!
03-16-2017, 10:22 AM
Moe Curls
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 400
Re: For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
Pics
