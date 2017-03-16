Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
For Sale

Tikka T3 in 7Mag w/ Muzzle Brake
Limbsaver Recoil Pad
Talley Lightweight Rings 1" Medium
Trigger Tuned
Receiver and Barrel Painted w/ Cerakote Graphite Black
Low Round Count
(2) Detachable Mags

**$650** shipped

Pictures as soon as it stops raining!
Re: For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
Pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag-img_2425.jpg   For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag-img_2426.jpg  

For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag-img_2427.jpg   For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag-img_2428.jpg  

For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag-img_2429.jpg  
