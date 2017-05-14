For Sale: Stainless Remington 700 30-06 w/Scope and Dies









I am selling a good to very good condition Remington 700 stainless in 30-06. It will come with the pictured Leopold bases and rings and the Nikon Buckmasters 3-9X40 (duplex) scope. It has various scrapes on the barrel, scrapes and scratches on the bottom metal and the scope has multiple scratches on the exterior. The glass is fine. I tried to capture all of that in the photos to be as honest in representation as possible. It clearly was no safe queen. This is one I obtained in a multi-rifle trade I did about a year ago and I never fired it until last weekend. The only reason I fired it last weekend was to be able to attempt to represent how it shoots. I fired ten rounds of factory ammo, five at 100 and five at 200 and made zero adjustments with the scope. The five at 100 were all touching making what appeared to be a four-bullet square of approximately 1/2 inch. The five fired at 200 yards made a group of about 2 1/4 inches. Hey, I'm a better shot at 100 than I am at 200. I will also include a set of RCBS dies and about 20 pieces of once fired brass. I need $600 shipped and insured at my expense. I think this is a pretty good deal; but, I will be doing a $10 per day price reduction until it sells.