For Sale - Ruger M77 Mark II 270 Winchester *LEFT HAND*
03-21-2017, 11:16 AM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 7
For Sale - Ruger M77 Mark II 270 Winchester *LEFT HAND*
I am selling my Ruger M77 Mark II that is chamber in 270 Winchester. The rifle has an 18" barrel with approximately 1,000 rounds through it. This is a LEFT HAND action. The rifle is in great shape, but there are a couple small scratches and dings on the wood stock. The bluing on the barrel still looks great with no rusting, pitting, or other obvious damage. There are probably a few small scratches on the barrel, but hard to see.

This has been a great little rifle for everything from coyotes to elk. I am just running out of room in the safe.

Asking $450 shipped or best offer.

Thanks for looking and please feel free to contact me for additional photos or details.

Ryan
