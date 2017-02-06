Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



For sale: Remington VSF 308
06-02-2017
For sale: Remington VSF 308
I have a Remington VSF 308 for sale with a 26 inch fluted barrel. Besides a little bit of stuff on top of the receiver from when I took a Leupold 1 piece base off this rifle is pretty minty. I doubt you will find a nicer example unless it is new. This rifle is all original and unaltered with less than a 100 rounds through it. I bought the rifle here from a super fellow and was going to have it rebarreled into a 6mm Creedmore down the road but have decided not to start another project. I am not sure what twist these have but believe it is a 12 twist. Has the milled follower and the bolt runs smooth as butter. I have never shot the rifle and was eventually going to have a 6 Creedmore built off it.

725.00 shipped CONUS ( insurance if you want it )

No trades

listed elsewhere
