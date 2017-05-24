For sale or part trade: New Tikka 243 build by Alex Wheeler
On the chopping block fellas is a new build by Alex Wheeler of Wheeler Accuracy. It was built off a new Tikka T3 in a laminate stock. Alex has built me a few rifles and his work is excellent not to mention one hell of a fellow to deal with. I am only selling as I am up to my ears in rifles and scope poor. Details below and scope trades I would be interested in. I will have a cash value and a trade value. Great deal here shipped as I have quite a bit more in it. The last rifle I shipped to the west coast insured I left with a large lump in the seat of my pants. I will pay for shipping, not insurance.
1545.00 shipped ( insurance on you if you want it ) CONUS from private owner
Trade value.........1925.00
1. New Tikka T3 laminate rifle
2. Rock Creek cut rifled barrel as a Krieger #4 contour chambered in 243 8 twist at 22 inches throated for the 105 hunting bullets
3. stock has been bedded and was opened up for barrel and set up for the PTG recoil lug