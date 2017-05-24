For sale or part trade: New Tikka 243 build by Alex Wheeler On the chopping block fellas is a new build by Alex Wheeler of Wheeler Accuracy. It was built off a new Tikka T3 in a laminate stock. Alex has built me a few rifles and his work is excellent not to mention one hell of a fellow to deal with. I am only selling as I am up to my ears in rifles and scope poor. Details below and scope trades I would be interested in. I will have a cash value and a trade value. Great deal here shipped as I have quite a bit more in it. The last rifle I shipped to the west coast insured I left with a large lump in the seat of my pants. I will pay for shipping, not insurance.



1545.00 shipped ( insurance on you if you want it ) CONUS from private owner



Trade value.........1925.00



1. New Tikka T3 laminate rifle



2. Rock Creek cut rifled barrel as a Krieger #4 contour chambered in 243 8 twist at 22 inches throated for the 105 hunting bullets



3. stock has been bedded and was opened up for barrel and set up for the PTG recoil lug



4. action face squared and PTG recoil lug used



5. Mountain Tactical bottom metal, 20 moa pic rail and bolt shroud



6. All metal cerekoted tungsten grey



TRADES: scopes must be new or mint in the box



Leupold VX6 3-18x50

Leupold VX5 HD 3-15x44

Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15

Swarovski Z5 3.5-18x44



