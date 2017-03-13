For sale: Nosler M48 Custom 280 Ackley Improved



It is a custom, not an NCR...I have right at $5,000 in it...I'll sell it for $3,500 shipped.



24" barrel

Grey Cerakote

Kevlar/carbon fiber stock...fully bedded, not a chassis stock.

Zeiss HD5 3-15x42 scope, locking target turrets



I have the original box to ship it in.



This rifle will shoot .5 - .75 moa with pretty much any decent ammo you feed it...its not fussy at all, the most consistent shooter I've ever owned....I will gladly supply the load data, its all online already as a matter of fact (Nosler forum)...160 Accubond at 3,000 fps....it has I think 330 rounds or so rounds through the barrel, it has never been shot fast or the barrel heated up AT ALL....I've never had to shoot twice



Some pictures...















Here is a 600 yard cold bore shot at a milk jug using this rifle and load...easy peasy.



