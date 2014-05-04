For sale: New Les Baer Ultimate Tactical Carry 45
04-22-2017, 05:19 PM
Back up for sale is a Les Baer Ultimate Tactical Carry in 45 ACP with the 50 yard 1 1/2" upgrade. It has a fantastic trigger on it. I had this listed but decided I am going to let it go. I do not see myself shooting it much and was going to use it to carry. It is a little more than what I want to carry and back on the block she goes. I would be interested in some partial trades for a few scopes plus cash.
Know your state laws. It will go to your FFL CONUS shipped and insured on my dime. Please, no low ball offers. I have it offered at an extremely fair cash price for what they sell for new and a price for any trades listed. I am not looking for anything else but scopes as I have a couple builds that could use an optic. Thanks, ask any questions and enjoy the pictures.
1825.00 cash
2200.00 for any trades listed
TRADES:
Swarovski Z5 3.5-18x44
Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50
Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42
vortex Golden Eagle HD ECR-1
Meopta Meopro 4.5-14x44 or 50 BDC
Meopta Meopro HTR 6.5-20x50
listed elsewhere