For sale: New Les Baer Ultimate Tactical Carry 45

04-22-2017, 05:19 PM



Back up for sale is a Les Baer Ultimate Tactical Carry in 45 ACP with the 50 yard 1 1/2" upgrade. It has a fantastic trigger on it. I had this listed but decided I am going to let it go. I do not see myself shooting it much and was going to use it to carry. It is a little more than what I want to carry and back on the block she goes. I would be interested in some partial trades for a few scopes plus cash.



Know your state laws. It will go to your FFL CONUS shipped and insured on my dime. Please, no low ball offers. I have it offered at an extremely fair cash price for what they sell for new and a price for any trades listed. I am not looking for anything else but scopes as I have a couple builds that could use an optic. Thanks, ask any questions and enjoy the pictures.



1825.00 cash



2200.00 for any trades listed



TRADES:



Swarovski Z5 3.5-18x44

Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50

Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42

vortex Golden Eagle HD ECR-1

Meopta Meopro 4.5-14x44 or 50 BDC

Meopta Meopro HTR 6.5-20x50





