For Sale: McMillan .264 WM **BEST OFFER** - McMillan G30 Action

- Made by Greybull Precision

- Manners MCS-T Stock

- Fluted Barrel

- Badger Break

- 20 MOA Rail

- Timney Trigger 2.5 lbs

- Weight: 9 Lbs

- 24 in. barrel plus break

- 1:8 Twist

-~80 rds total through gun



77 rds + 8 pieces of Brass of custom ammo included by Greybull Precision

--140 gr VLD

--72 gr Retumbo

--Rem 9 1/2 Primer

--Win Brass

-- Chrono at 3,225 fps





Rifle by it self asking for $3,000. OR BEST OFFER. Extremely competitive price.....but truck in in the shop and motivated to sell.







Groupings were done with shoulder and bipod - no sled or rest, at 100 yds with the Greybull ammo. The cold bore group (pictures to follow) is on the right. First round is most left of the three, with a overall .547 in. The second grouping is to the left, with an overall of .349 in.





Rifle build by John Burns in 2010. Benchmark 26" stainless fluted barrel that was later cut to add on the break for an overall 26". Originally had a Greybull stock but now has the Manners stock as seen in the pics (most likely added by Dallas Safari Club, the original owner). Long throated chamber. THIS IS A STEAL!



Small spots of only surface paint dinged pictured (to follow).



You can PM me or text at seven one three, 819, zero six nine zero. Thanks for looking!