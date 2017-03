**For Sale: MARK V .340 Wby Mag** MARK V 340 WBY MAG RIFLE



- 1970s Weatherby

- Leupold VX-3 4.5-14x40mm CDS with bullet drop compensator to 500 yds matching 340 wby mag ballistics

- ~50 rds of 225 gr WBY factory Ammo included

- Small nick on bottom of rifle grip

- Asking $1,300 but will entertain best offer. Motivated to sell



Pictures to follow



PM or text at 713-eight one nine-0690



Thanks for looking.