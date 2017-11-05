Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page For sale heavy 338 snipetac custom repeater
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

For sale heavy 338 snipetac custom repeater
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-11-2017, 09:06 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 18
For sale heavy 338 snipetac custom repeater
Have for sale a custom 338 snipetac it has a stiller 1.6 repeater action 20 moa rail, jewell trigger with bottom safety, Krieger 1/10 twist 6 groove 1.450 straight bull barrel 31 3/4 raw and 33 3/4 with the brake. Stock is a Mcmillan a5 super mag adjustable comb 6 flush cups olive in color.
The barrel was originally chambered in 338lm improved 60 rounds fired then recambered to 338 snipetac 24 rounds
Action has the 24 rounds
Weighs about 28 pounds
4300.00 plus shipping to your ffl bare gun no scope
For more Information or Pictures email rdann4@gmail.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom Stiller/Brux 300 win mag. | WTS Tikka Varmint 223 1:8 Twist in XLR Element »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:57 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC