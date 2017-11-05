For sale heavy 338 snipetac custom repeater

The barrel was originally chambered in 338lm improved 60 rounds fired then recambered to 338 snipetac 24 rounds

Action has the 24 rounds

Weighs about 28 pounds

4300.00 plus shipping to your ffl bare gun no scope

