For sale Custom 6.5 Creedmore
Unread 05-14-2017, 05:24 PM
For sale Custom 6.5 Creedmore
For sale is a custom 6.5 Creedmore smithed by Butch's guns in excellent shape and a low round count under 200. When I originally purchased the gun (2nd owner) it had a chassis system that I could not get comfortable with. So I changed it out to conventional stock. Build specs are as follows. Smithed by Butch's guns
1. Stiller Tac 30 (made for Butch's)
2. Krieger 1-8 not threaded finished at 26. Don't know exact contour but close to sendero.
3. Rifle Basix trigger
4. Bell&Carlson A-6 stock. Recoil lug is bedded
5. Wyatts bottom metal and box mag

Rifle will shoot under a half inch with Varget and 123 amax or 123 scenars. Great rifle just have too many. $2350 obo shipped. For more information or pictures please call or text 503-779-7897 thanks
Unread 05-14-2017, 08:24 PM
Re: For sale Custom 6.5 Creedmore
Nice stick and absolute great guy to deal with up top for u brother!
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Unread 05-14-2017, 08:29 PM
Re: For sale Custom 6.5 Creedmore
Thank you sir
