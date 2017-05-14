For sale Custom 6.5 Creedmore For sale is a custom 6.5 Creedmore smithed by Butch's guns in excellent shape and a low round count under 200. When I originally purchased the gun (2nd owner) it had a chassis system that I could not get comfortable with. So I changed it out to conventional stock. Build specs are as follows. Smithed by Butch's guns

1. Stiller Tac 30 (made for Butch's)

2. Krieger 1-8 not threaded finished at 26. Don't know exact contour but close to sendero.

3. Rifle Basix trigger

4. Bell&Carlson A-6 stock. Recoil lug is bedded

5. Wyatts bottom metal and box mag



Rifle will shoot under a half inch with Varget and 123 amax or 123 scenars. Great rifle just have too many. $2350 obo shipped. For more information or pictures please call or text 503-779-7897 thanks




