For Sale Custom 6.5 Creedmoor w/ Load Dev For Sale



Rem 700 Action Blueprinted

Bolt Fluting, Handle Skelatonizing,Tactical Knob and Side Bolt Release by Kampfeld

Rem BDL Bottom Metal

Bartlein #3 Barrel 8 Twist 24" Short Brake by Harrell

Jewell Trigger

Manners EH2 Stock

Action and Barrel Cerakoted Sniper Grey

Bolt Handle, Shroud, and Bolt Flutes Graphite Black



Rifle Built by Dan Coffin-Victor,Montana



**$2,650** shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger