For Sale Custom 300 win mag
  #1  
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:21 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Rapid City SD
Posts: 571
For Sale Custom 300 win mag
Custom 300 win mag. Built on a Remington 700 action that has had every possible upgrade done to it. Action face trued, bolt lug abutments trued, threads trued, loading and ejection port opened up (looks like a stiller action now) side bolt release added. As to the bolt: bolt face trued, bolt lugs trued, bolt spiral fluted, bolt threaded and tactical knob added. Barrel is a Krieger 1-10" twist 28.5" sendero contour with recessed crown and PTG .25" precision ground recoil lug. Stock is Manners MCST pillar bedded with bipod pic rail and left side flush cups. PTG stainless steel bottom metal. And Rifle Basix trigger. HS Precision bottom Metal with two magazines, feeds perfectly. All metal is Cerakoted Graphite black. Rifle built by King Custom Arms. I've only fired the rifle 225 times for load development, steel shooting practice and to shoot a deer at 318 yards and an elk at 365yds. I stopped load development at Hornady brass, 212 led-x, 77 gr h1000, and Fed 215 primers, seated .060" off the lands, right about 3/8" group at 100 yds with 8fps extreme spread at average 2965fps. The pic of the target I uploaded has 1/2" grid for refrence. I took this load punched it into Hornady 4dof ballistic calculator and have rang steel out to 775yds. I'm asking $1900 shipped for the rifle with picatinny rail but no optics.will include some Ammo brass and 212 gr eld-x bullets. Will include leupold MK4 4.5-14x50 and Warne rings for $2,500 shipped.
Thanks Tim
605-645-1517
  #2  
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:49 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,277
Re: For Sale Custom 300 win mag
Tims good people. He sold my buddy an impeccable Remington 700 sendero that shot .5 MOA all day. Buy with confidence.
SLTW
RCP35
