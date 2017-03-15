Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
Unread 03-15-2017, 09:22 PM
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 395
For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
For Sale

Rem 700 SS Action Blueprinted
Bolt Fluting, Handle Skelatonizing and Knob by Kampfeld
PTG BDL Bottom Metal
Benchmark #5 Fluted
SMR Brake
Jewell Trigger
Manners EH1 Stock


Rifle Built by Snowy Mountain Rifles-Missoula, Montana

**$2,650** shipped
Unread 03-15-2017, 10:01 PM
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 46
Re: For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
Same questions as the other rifle, you must have the same taste as I! Weight and round count please.
Unread 03-15-2017, 10:28 PM
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 395
Re: For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
Bare Rifle 8.2 lbs. 139 Rounds fired
