For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
List what you wish but keep it legal.
For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
03-15-2017, 09:22 PM
Moe Curls
For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
For Sale
Rem 700 SS Action Blueprinted
Bolt Fluting, Handle Skelatonizing and Knob by Kampfeld
PTG BDL Bottom Metal
Benchmark #5 Fluted
SMR Brake
Jewell Trigger
Manners EH1 Stock
Rifle Built by Snowy Mountain Rifles-Missoula, Montana
**$2,650** shipped
03-15-2017, 10:01 PM
Weston
Re: For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
Same questions as the other rifle, you must have the same taste as I! Weight and round count please.
03-15-2017, 10:28 PM
Moe Curls
Re: For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev
Bare Rifle 8.2 lbs. 139 Rounds fired
