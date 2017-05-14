For Sale: 6.5 Creedmore, Howa 1500, MDT LSS XL & Brass



I am selling a chassis rifle I recently put together. This is a Howa 1500 barreled action. 22 inch barrel. According to Legacy, it is gun metal grey cerakoted; but, it is more of a matte stainless than a gun metal grey, in my opinion. I put a picatinny rail of un-remebered brand on it. It is mounted in an MDT LSS XL chassis and will come with one MDT magazine. The purchaser will have the option of buying up to 3 more magazines at $30 each. It has a Magpul PRS stock. The pictured scope, rings and bipod are not included. I am including 80 pieces of Hornady once fired (factory loads) brass. Even though there are 80 pieces of brass, most were fired from two other rifles that have since gone down the road. Only 20 rounds have been fired in this rifle. The entire package is "20 rounds old" and all parts were brand new when I put it together. It is a sub moa rifle for me and, as previously stated, that is with 20 rounds of factory loads. I need $900 shipped and insured at my expense.