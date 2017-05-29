SAKO TRG42 338LM package SAKO TRG-42 in 338LM. Hard to find Desert Tan with 27" Barrel in Phosphate. TAB gear sling, Factory SAKO Brake, SAKO Bipod as well as SAKO 3 ring scope mount. Scope is NF NXS 5.5-22X50 MOAR-T HS and ZS.. Rifle has less than 200 rounds down it and sits in the Safe or it's Pelican case(included).. Will also include 150 rounds or more (ill have to check) of S&B ammo (as well as some Black Hills) and all the once fired brass I have acquired...



Located in SouthEast Texas. Would prefer F2F but can ship on buyers dime.



$5850.00 for everything. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



