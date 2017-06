Sako TRG-S M995 action This is a Sako M995 (TRG-S) Action only with a magnum bolt face. The action is complete and works, but you will need bottom metal. There are 4 holes in the dove tail scope base, so if you care about looks this is not the action for you. I'm pricing it cheap to move. $300 shipped to your FFL

Thanks!

Chris Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger