Sako TRG 22, 308

Selling my tan Sako TRG 308. I am the second owner. I purchased the gun from a ballistics tech for Hornady, who shot the gun from an enclosed tower on a range outside of Lexington, NE. The tech purchased a Sako TRG 42 and I bought this gun from him. He put 1000 rounds down he barrel and i added another 20. The gun shot less than 1MOA for me at 100 yards. I decided not to drive the 4 hour roundtrip to the closest long distance range and therefore this beauty is up for sale. The rifle has a fully adjustable folding stock with rear bipod for very accurate positioning. It comes with a Spuhr mount, Nightforce 4-16X42 F1 scope and an Atlas bipod. The barrel has a 5/8X24 thread and a muzzle break. If you look closely you will see a few faint scuffs, but this gun is in wonderful condition. One 10 road magazine is included. This is a tremendous gun for the discriminating shooter. Asking $6000 which includes shipping and insurance, CONUS, from my FFL to yours. Scope and mag will ship separately to address of your choice. Prefer USPS money order - I don't do business with PayPal. PM if interested.