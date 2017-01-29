     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Sako TRG 22, 308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Sako TRG 22, 308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-29-2017, 10:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 77
Sako TRG 22, 308
Selling my tan Sako TRG 308. I am the second owner. I purchased the gun from a ballistics tech for Hornady, who shot the gun from an enclosed tower on a range outside of Lexington, NE. The tech purchased a Sako TRG 42 and I bought this gun from him. He put 1000 rounds down he barrel and i added another 20. The gun shot less than 1MOA for me at 100 yards. I decided not to drive the 4 hour roundtrip to the closest long distance range and therefore this beauty is up for sale. The rifle has a fully adjustable folding stock with rear bipod for very accurate positioning. It comes with a Spuhr mount, Nightforce 4-16X42 F1 scope and an Atlas bipod. The barrel has a 5/8X24 thread and a muzzle break. If you look closely you will see a few faint scuffs, but this gun is in wonderful condition. One 10 road magazine is included. This is a tremendous gun for the discriminating shooter. Asking $6000 which includes shipping and insurance, CONUS, from my FFL to yours. Scope and mag will ship separately to address of your choice. Prefer USPS money order - I don't do business with PayPal. PM if interested.








Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Shiloh Sharps Saddle Rifle | Ruger left hand American stainless 243 Winchester with extras »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:23 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC