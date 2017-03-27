Sako quad Range 22lr with upgrades Selling alot of stuff to build another rifle so be sure to check my other ads if you are looking to trade. I'm looking for a DTA SRSa1 or other custom magnum.



Selling my Sako QUAD Range. Setup in 22lr. This is an excellent rifle to practice PRS style positional shooting. Has great weight and balance. Still looks new with original box and papers. Never treated rough, with only a few hundred rounds down the barrel. Already includes alot of extras that most people end up buying anyway. I'm asking $1500 shipped for it all.9



-​Spare Sako 10 round magazine for a total of 2.

​-Thread adapter to go from the Sako 1/2×20 to American 1/2×28

​​​​​​-DIP 25moa picatinny scope base

-DIP bolt knob

​​​​​​-DIP billet trigger guard

​​​​​​-Harris bipod adapter



Scope, bipod, and suppressor not included.

