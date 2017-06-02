Sako M995 Lazzeroni Warbird For sale - Sako M995 chambered in the Lazzeroni Warbird (.308 caliber) and Zeiss 3.5-10x44 MC scope. The stock developed a hairline crack at the forend sling swivel attachment area from bipod use but I removed all of the material around the crack and filled it with J.B. Weld. It is now rock solid. Stock has been partially painted with an industrial grey textured paint to aid in grip. The removable Vias dual-chambered muzzle brake really helps tame the recoil of this fire breathing dragon. Rifle has a 12 twist but I have found the Berger 210 VLD's with 92 grains of Rx-25 at 3100 fps to shoot very accurately. The 130 grain Barnes TTSX at just under 3800 feet per second also shoot well and are extremely flat shooting inside of 400 yards. This rifle has consumed four boxes of factory ammo and around 300 rounds of handloads, and never has been rapid fired to save the throat. The long, fat cartridge is definitely overkill for my neck of the woods (East TN) and needs somewhere with a far horizon to stretch it's legs. Scope is in excellent quality, has the basic Z-Plex reticle and comes with original box, and includes Butler Creek flip up caps. I might be biased because I have grown fond of this rifle, but if someone is looking for the ultimate long range general big game hunting rifle, this has got to be at the top of the list. Asking $1200 for package. Can post more pics if needed. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











Last edited by Benman73; 02-06-2017 at 02:11 PM . Reason: Forgot to add price