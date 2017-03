Sako M995 30-378 Wby

Box of 20 Weatherby factory ammo with 180 Nosler Accubonds

39 once fired Weatherby brass

11 once fired Nosler brass

14 primed/unfired Nosler brass

Forster Benchrest die set

Sako Opti-Lock 30mm rings included



$1000 shipped



questions or photo requests to



