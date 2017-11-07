Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Guns For Sale

Sako L461 222Rem
07-11-2017, 05:56 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Georgia
Posts: 60
Sako L461 222Rem
Sako L461 222 REM Mannlicher stock with German 4x10 scope. Very good condition light scratches on stock. My uncle bought this gun in Europe while he was in the military. I am trying to settle his estate.. Text 478-972-2361 $1250
07-11-2017, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 197
Re: Sako L461 222Rem
Can you post pictures? Thank you.
