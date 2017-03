Sako Hunter 75 300 rum

Has a few minor scratches on the stock but nothing I would consider major. PM Me



1000 OBO shipped

PM ME







































Sako Hunter 75 beautiful with less than 20 rounds through it. Been to the range one time and on one western hunt that is it!Has a few minor scratches on the stock but nothing I would consider major. PM Me1000 OBO shippedPM ME __________________

"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""