Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Sako A7 Varmint 22-250
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Sako A7 Varmint 22-250
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-02-2017, 10:36 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 44
Sako A7 Varmint 22-250
I'm selling my pristine Sako A7 varmint cerakoted 22-250. Round count is 110, will sell with vortex diamondback hp 4-16 scope for 1300 or just the rifle for 1000.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Sako A7 Varmint 22-250-20170601_134612.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 300wsm Peirce LA manners jewel. | Custom Rem 700 6.5x284 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC