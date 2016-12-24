Sako 85 and Ruger #1



1. Sako model 85 Bavarian carbine, 6.5X55, Swarovski 3-10X42 Z-3, sako Optilok bases and rings. beautiful wood. I have box and all accessories and paperwork. Selling as a package for $3,000 Gun and scope specs can be viewed on Sakos website. Dies, ammo and brass included .



2. Ruger #1, 6.5 Creedmoor. Gun produced just in 2016, Ruger has discontinued the #1, too expensive to produce. Rifle has a Leupold 6.5-20X40 fine duplex, 30mm tube. Gun shoots really good, beautiful wood!!. Complete package $2200, have box, papers and accessories



If I get some serious inquirers, I will post pictures, just wanted to get this started before I change my mind.



thanks pictures coming well crud. I need to sell these guys. I saw the wood on them and jumped on them. Scoped them, sighted them in, put them in a gun sock and stuckem in the safe. I have decided to sell them. raise funds for a custom lightweight rifle, need cashola. I am looking for a FTF around the metroplex. I have two buyers (collectors) on the ruger but I would have to ship and its a PITA.1. Sako model 85 Bavarian carbine, 6.5X55, Swarovski 3-10X42 Z-3, sako Optilok bases and rings. beautiful wood. I have box and all accessories and paperwork. Selling as a package for $3,000 Gun and scope specs can be viewed on Sakos website. Dies, ammo and brass included .2. Ruger #1, 6.5 Creedmoor. Gun produced just in 2016, Ruger has discontinued the #1, too expensive to produce. Rifle has a Leupold 6.5-20X40 fine duplex, 30mm tube. Gun shoots really good, beautiful wood!!. Complete package $2200, have box, papers and accessoriesIf I get some serious inquirers, I will post pictures, just wanted to get this started before I change my mind.thanks pictures coming