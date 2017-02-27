Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Sako 85 Hunter in 338 Federal-Unfired
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Sako 85 Hunter in 338 Federal-Unfired
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 03:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 254
Sako 85 Hunter in 338 Federal-Unfired
This is a Sako 85 that I picked up recently. It is chambered in the awesome 338 Federal cartridge, and is unfired. I wanted something with a bit more power and bullet weight for woods hunting, but recently got "hot" on something else . The only mark on it is s slight hair-sized scratch on the top of the barrel, which could easily be touched up. Weight of the rifle is 6.2 lbs on my digital scale, and LOP is 13.75".

Nice little carbine that speaks with authority! List price is $1,878 at Euro-Optics.

$1,349 + $25 shipping





Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Lane precision 300 RUM | Scar 16s FDE many extras »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC