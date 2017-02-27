Sako 85 Hunter in 338 Federal-Unfired



This is a Sako 85 that I picked up recently. It is chambered in the awesome 338 Federal cartridge, and is unfired. I wanted something with a bit more power and bullet weight for woods hunting, but recently got "hot" on something else . The only mark on it is s slight hair-sized scratch on the top of the barrel, which could easily be touched up. Weight of the rifle is 6.2 lbs on my digital scale, and LOP is 13.75".Nice little carbine that speaks with authority! List price is $1,878 at Euro-Optics.$1,349 + $25 shipping