Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Sako 85 Finnlight 30-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Sako 85 Finnlight 30-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-19-2017, 01:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 238
Sako 85 Finnlight 30-06
Like the title says, I have a excellent condition Sako finnlight 85 in 30-06 available for sale. It will come with an extra SS magazine, ss bases and med height ss rings included.

$1150 shipped in the lower 48.



http://i64.tinypic.com/1zz2osg.jpg
http://i64.tinypic.com/33z4m4i.jpg
http://i67.tinypic.com/2zfjwgo.jpg
http://i64.tinypic.com/2hp0ol1.jpg
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« New Remington 700 Sendero SFII 300 win mag | Wts 700 aac-sd .308 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:28 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC