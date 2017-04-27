Safe Cleanout: Pierce Ti 280ai, LRI 30-06, Rem Ti 270



Gun #1

280 AI built on a pierce titanium action with all the lightening upgrades. It has a lilja barrel 26" 1 in 10 twist. The stock is a manners elite (eh3 or eh4...ill double check) it has the b.s. precision bottom metal and detachable mag. It also has a Jewell trigger. Gun weighs under 7 pounds without scope. The stock is the tan camo from manners on their elite stocks. The metal is cerakoted a tungsten. Gray, and the barrel is fluted. The gun has a brand new, just mounted with seekins rings swarovski z5 3.5-18x44 with ballistic turrets and the 4W reticle. This gun has under 50 rounds through it. Load workup was done with 168 grain Berger classics. It shoots real well with this bullet and 59.5 grains of h4831sc. I'll include Redding bushing FL and Wilson seating dies plus 100 pieces of new brass, most of a box of 168 Berger, and a new box of the 150 Hornsby eld-x bullets.



Price: $4100 shipped IN CONUS



Gun #2

Brand new LRI 30-06. Brand new Rem 700 trued/accurized by LRI, heavy LRI lug, base holes opened

to 8-40, LRI tactical bolt knob, bolt fluted (high helix), Bartlein** #3 24" 1-10" ss, cerakoted patriot brown. It has APA bottom metal with 2 Alpha Mags and one Curtis custom flush mag. The stock is a Manners EH-3 cerakoted with LRI Halo camo, LRI custom inlet bed. The scope is a brand new Leopold vx-6 3-18x44 with tmoa reticle and cds. It is mounted in Talley ultralight. The gun was built with the serengetti creamer to shoot the heavies a long way. I'll include some rcbs dies, two new bags of Winchester brass and some 200 eld and 208 a max bullets. This gun is brand new, never shot.



Price: $4000 shipped CONUS



Gun #3

Like new. Factory Remington 700 Ti in 270. This the earlier lighter weight collectable one. I have the box. I've shot it a total of 5 times. Probably as close to a NIB Remington ti you'll find. It's got a new, never sighted in Leopold vx-6 2-12x42 duplex with cds mounted in Talley ultralight. I realize this isn't technically a long range gun, but it has collector status, or it'd be perfect to send to rifles inc. For a custom ti strata.



Price: $2350 shipped CONUS



EMAIL



