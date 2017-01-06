Safe clean out sale



All prices shipped from individual to ffl in lower 48, may consider trades for custom bolt rifles.



#1 montana rifle company 350 rem mag package with components- $1500

Stainless, 22" bbl

AA Claro accurate innovations stock with aluminum chassis, laser checkering. Will be sold with the following components-

100 new rp brass

50 new nosler brass

2 boxes nosler custom 225 partition ammo

1 box 200g pro hunters (opened but full)

Rcbs dies



I just picked this up from a member a few months ago and haven't touched it other than to stare at it.. just looking to recoup what I have in the package.

The previous owner never shot it and By the looks of it I'm assuming it hasn't been fired since factory testing, if it was it wasn't much and wasn't ever in the field. It doesn't look like the factory grease was ever removed to me and I see no signs of scope bases ever being mounted. This thing is gorgeous, can send detailed pics before sealing a deal.





#2 browning x-bolt composite stalker in 270 sold with 30mm & 1" medium talleys- $600

I've hunted this one, has some scratches on stock to prove it. This rifle flat out shoots, I've shot .25 moa groups at 200 with it multiple times with 130 sst, 130 and 140 accubonds shoot good too. I would guess round count around 200.





#3 rem 700 cdl sf 260 limited edition- $1100

Factory barreled action and engraved floorplate, bedded in a b&c ti stock with timney thin trigger. Sold as rifle only, scope and rings in pics have been removed. Bipod not included. See link for detailed pics.

260 Cdl Sf by welcometoryanland | Photobucket





#4 Ruger gp100 ss 6" bbl - $550

ss, rubber grips with wood inlays. Very clean, sold with holster







#5 sig sauer compact 1911- $700

Model 1911u-45-tss, comes with box, two mags, etc. Hardly used safe queen. Two tone, rosewood grips, night sights. Very clean and pretty, see link for pics.

Sig by welcometoryanland | Photobucket





#6 beretta a300 outlander-$650

12ga, 3" chamber, walnut stock with 3 factory choke tubes. Fired 3 rounds to verify function and haven't touched since. Very pretty.





#7 Winchester sxp waterfowl- $300

12ga, 3.5" chamber, max 4 camo with factory chokes. Used it one season, sent it in for the trigger recall and haven't touched it since. Has some wear in finish from use.

