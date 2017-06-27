Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Safe clean out
06-27-2017, 06:38 PM
Safe clean out
I am getting rid of a few Guns to make room for a new rifle.

1. Remington 870 12g tactical model, maybe shot twice. $300

2. Kimber ultra carry 9mm, brand new in box. Can also include a nice leather left handed holster full size though $750

3. Glock 23 gen 4, got this on trade from a friend that may have put max 200 rounds through it $450

4. Smith and Wesson ar15, this is about as custom as it gets. It started out as the tactical model which is far superior to the basic model. Barrel cut, pinned brake. Troy rail, alg trigger, upgraded bcg. All magpul accessories. And professionally coated od green. $900 im sure I'm missing more

All prices are what I'd like to get before shipping costs. I would consider trades on bench guns in 6br, or 6.5x47 or a factory f/tr 308

The pictures I have for the ar15 and shotgun are to big. Pm me your email if interested
