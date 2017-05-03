Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag
03-05-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 382
S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag
27 ounces w/o optic--about 30 oz pictured.
4 port Magnaporting reduced recoil about 20%
Trigger job-good light pull.
Wood stocks has a small gouge at bottom of back strap, has Hogue stock too.
Pictured is a Leupold Delta Point with mount.
Scandium Model aluminum case.
Probably no better "Carry Gun" in Grizzly country (Weight VS. Power).
Also I shot a Cow elk at 65yds when my rifle froze up.
Very quick acquisition with the red dot 4moa.
$1200
$900 w/o optic/mount.
$25 Shipping. Here in NY Handguns must go through a Dealer-and he will charge me $60.
S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag-dscn3326.jpg   S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag-dscn3327.jpg  

S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag-dscn3328.jpg   S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag-dscn3329.jpg  

S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag-dscn3331.jpg  
