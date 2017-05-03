S&W Model 329 Scandium 44 mag 27 ounces w/o optic--about 30 oz pictured.

4 port Magnaporting reduced recoil about 20%

Trigger job-good light pull.

Wood stocks has a small gouge at bottom of back strap, has Hogue stock too.

Pictured is a Leupold Delta Point with mount.

Scandium Model aluminum case.

Probably no better "Carry Gun" in Grizzly country (Weight VS. Power).

Also I shot a Cow elk at 65yds when my rifle froze up.

Very quick acquisition with the red dot 4moa.

$1200

$900 w/o optic/mount.

$25 Shipping. Here in NY Handguns must go through a Dealer-and he will charge me $60. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







