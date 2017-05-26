Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



S&W M&P 9mm Performance Center
05-26-2017, 05:19 AM
S&W M&P 9mm Performance Center
Alright I've got a S&W M&P Pro Performance Center Ported. Damn mouthful to say but its a cool gun. So its the standard original frame with the 5 inch barrel and factory porting. Also has suppressor sights to cowitness the dot. It wears a Trijicon RMR Dual Illuminated 9 MOA green dot reticle, a Speedshooter Specialties magwell, Springer Precision Ez Racker, Apex Tactical competition Spring kit, and a Stipple job. It comes with 5 magazines that all have 140mm Speedshooter specialties mag extentions bringing the capacity to 23 rounds. I'm throwing in my Bladetech Pro series Speed Rig holster and 100 rounds of 9mm to get this thing moving. I like the gun and shoot M&Ps very well but I'm getting back into 1911s and I want to consolidate and get an STI. Again I got the gun and the optic at cost from a store I was working at so I'm passing on the savings to whoever gets em. Text 912-230-9315 for pictures and questions. Thanks for looking!
05-26-2017, 05:52 AM
Re: S&W M&P 9mm Performance Center
Can't beat that price anywhere!
05-26-2017, 06:23 AM
Re: S&W M&P 9mm Performance Center
Am I missing the price? I reread twice and can't seem to find the price.
05-26-2017, 07:02 AM
Re: S&W M&P 9mm Performance Center
I guess that'd be helpful huh? $1500 plus shipping for the M&P. Sorry!
