Ryan Peirce 28 Nosler for sale.
06-30-2017
Ruidoso, New Mexico
Ryan Peirce 28 Nosler for sale.
Manners EH1 700 LA BDL #5 contour Black Forest Cam
Brux 7mm Rem Varm Straight Fluting 1:8 tw
Stiller Predator LA ..
... Jewell Trigger TRS No Bolt Release
. PTG 700 LA Bottom Metal Black
Wyatts MBE-3 Wyatts MBE-3 Rem Mag Follower Rem Mag Follower
Rem 700 Mag Spring Rem 700 Mag Spring
Bat Action Screws Bat Action Screws
TI Slabbed 5 Port Slabbed 5 Port Muscle Brake

Gun shoots like a laser. I will provide load data with R-33 and a load with Retumbo

Scope, rings, and bipod do not come with rifle.

Rifle weighs 8.75 lbs on bathroom scale bare gun no optics.

72 rounds down the tube. I am selling to pay bills otherwise would not even consider it. 3500.00 plus ship to your ffl.

Load development is done and you don't have to wait to have one built.

No trades..
Ryan Peirce 28 Nosler for sale.-dsc_7374.jpg   Ryan Peirce 28 Nosler for sale.-dsc_7375.jpg  

