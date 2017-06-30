Ryan Peirce 28 Nosler for sale.

Manners EH1 700 LA BDL #5 contour Black Forest Cam
Brux 7mm Rem Varm Straight Fluting 1:8 tw
Stiller Predator LA ..
... Jewell Trigger TRS No Bolt Release
. PTG 700 LA Bottom Metal Black
Wyatts MBE-3 Wyatts MBE-3 Rem Mag Follower Rem Mag Follower
Rem 700 Mag Spring Rem 700 Mag Spring
Bat Action Screws Bat Action Screws
TI Slabbed 5 Port Slabbed 5 Port Muscle Brake
Gun shoots like a laser. I will provide load data with R-33 and a load with Retumbo
Scope, rings, and bipod do not come with rifle.
Rifle weighs 8.75 lbs on bathroom scale bare gun no optics.
72 rounds down the tube. I am selling to pay bills otherwise would not even consider it. 3500.00 plus ship to your ffl.
Load development is done and you don't have to wait to have one built.