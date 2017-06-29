RW Snyder Remington 700 with XLR Evolution Stock

RW Snyder Remington 700 blue printed action.
20 inch Krieger MTU barrel
Oversized bolt knob
XLR Evolution Chassis with tactical butt stock
1 Accuracy International 10 round magazine
Timney 510 Trigger
TPS 20 MOA Base
Muzzle brake was bought off snipershide a few years back
Tab Gear Sling with QD attachments
Rifle shoots 1/2 MOA easily when I do my part. Has no more than 1300 rounds through it. I kept track with my data book. No more than 15 rounds that may have been unaccounted for. Almost all have been Winchester Match. This was my work gun and pack for a couple years. I don't really shoot anymore. Has some cosmetic blemishes. The barrel and action are duracoat FDE. The muzzle brake is kryloned black.
Rifle with magazine and sling $1900 shipped