RW Snyder Remington 700 with XLR Evolution Stock

20 inch Krieger MTU barrel

Oversized bolt knob

XLR Evolution Chassis with tactical butt stock

1 Accuracy International 10 round magazine

Timney 510 Trigger

TPS 20 MOA Base

Muzzle brake was bought off snipershide a few years back

Tab Gear Sling with QD attachments







Rifle shoots 1/2 MOA easily when I do my part. Has no more than 1300 rounds through it. I kept track with my data book. No more than 15 rounds that may have been unaccounted for. Almost all have been Winchester Match. This was my work gun and pack for a couple years. I don't really shoot anymore. Has some cosmetic blemishes. The barrel and action are duracoat FDE. The muzzle brake is kryloned black.

Rifle with magazine and sling $1900 shipped























