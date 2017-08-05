Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Ruger target laminate gray
05-08-2017, 11:16 AM
Nathanh
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Central Arkansas
Posts: 170
Ruger target laminate gray
243 Winchester in good shape! 1" and 30 mm rings included.
$600 shipped
501-920-2559
