Ruger Super Redhawk 44 mag 7.5 inch barrel Ruger Super Redhawk 44 mag with 7.5 inch barrel and custom holster/belt for sale. This handgun has been only shot less than 25 times and is in excellent condition. Holster, belt and belt loop combo never worn.



I have close to $1300 in this setup. Will sell for $1050

