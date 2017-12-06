Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel
Unread 06-12-2017, 03:06 PM
Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel
I bought this one a few months after Ruger announced it. I like the RPR a lot and had no intentions of letting it go, but have a chance to pick up an AI AT for a very good price and would like to lessen the blow by moving this one. It's had 80 rounds fired through the 6.5 barrel. The .308 barrel came from a local guy who couldn't find a 6.5, so he bought a .308 and rebarreled it. He said he didn't shoot it with the factory barrel, but I can't confirm this. He did however put a brake on it, but I'm not sure who's it is. I've never even installed it. The rifle will come with the factory box, the original grip and the Ergo grip. I also added a rail adaptor to use a Harris or Atlas. Ad is cross posted, so first "I'll take it" wins. $1100 shipped. Payment by Postal Money Order. If your FFL won't accept from an individual, add $25. Scope, mount and Atlas are not included.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel-img_2135.jpg   Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel-img_2125.jpg  

Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel-img_2136.jpg   Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel-img_2137.jpg  

Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel-img_2134.jpg   Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel-img_2131.jpg  

Just another beautiful day in paradise!
