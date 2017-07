Ruger RPR 6.5 Rifle has had 56 rounds of factory hornady eld x through it. Shoots sub 3/4" at 100. I have upgraded the bolt shroud and takedown tool to an anarchy aluminum. Also has anarchy fluted bolt knob in black. I have the original parts that were taken off. I have an AAC 51t brake on the barrel. I can email or text pics. Asking 1150 shipped lower 48.