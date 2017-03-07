Ruger RPR .308/7.62 NATO Ready to shoot Package I have a lightly used Ruger RPR for sale in .308/7.62 NATO. It comes with the thread protector, Vortex Viper PST SFP 4-16x50 MRAD with sunshade, warne tactical rings, 2, 10rd mags, 1, 20 rd mag, and a box of 168 Berger handloads, FL die set, 32 berger 168gr hybrid target bullets and some misc brass. This is a great rifle for affordable long range practice. It shoots well and is a pleasure to lie behind at the range. $1500 txt four0six-four6one-four4two4 for pictures