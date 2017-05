Ruger Precision Rifle .308 Gen II-$1100



Manufacturer: RUGER FAMILY:Precision Rifle Series MODEL:Precision Rifle TYPE:Rifle ACTION:Bolt Action FINISH:Matte Black STOCK/FRAME:Collapsible / Folding Stock STOCK/GRIPS:Ruger Precision MSR Stock SPC FEATURE:Threaded Barrel Model WEIGHT:9.8 lbs. CALIBER/GAUGE:308 Win CAPACITY:10 rd. # OF MAGS:2 MAGAZINE DESC:10 rd. MAGPUL PMAG Magazines BARREL:20" (Medium Contour Barrel) OVERALL LENGTH:39.25" - 42.75" RATE-OF-TWIST:1-in-10" SIGHTS:None SAFETY:Reversible AR Style Selector ADDL INFO:Ruger Short-Action Handguard ADDL INFO:Hybrid Muzzle Brake ADDL INFO:Billet Aluminum Bolt Shroud



Slightly used, 150 rounds through the barrel. PM or call/text Jacob at 517-795-7836 for more info. Will ship to your FFL for $35 or local pickup in Michigan.