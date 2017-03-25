Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page ruger precision rifle 308
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

ruger precision rifle 308
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-25-2017, 11:37 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 2
ruger precision rifle 308
selling a brand new never fired ruger precision rifle in 308 win, this is the gen 2 version, 20" barrel and muzzle brake. asking $1,050obo. if interested and would like pics call or text 570-647-6843, can't figure out how to post pictures
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« ~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!! | FS- Mcwhorter Custom 7mm Magnum »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:50 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC