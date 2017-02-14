Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ruger no1 barreled action
02-14-2017, 09:56 AM
Ruger no1 barreled action
This is a new unfired semi custom barreled action. It's been a long drawn out project of mine that I just never got around to finishing. It's chambered for 375 weatherby using a new ptg reamer of saami specs. It's make-up thus far consists of:
*blued no 1 action originally a 338 win mag mfg in the late 80''s
*28" stainless shilen select with something of a sendero contour. 1:10 twist
*stainless radial muzzle beak that can be removed for cleaning
*scope base is a one-piece leupold dual dovetail rail contoured to the barrel's shank and set 0moa to the bore.

There's a few dull spots towards the end of the barrel from sitting in the rack as it waited for ambition on my behalf. Just needs the caliber to be stamped on the barrel and some furniture and it's ready. A full box of factory shells will ship separately to the buyer. I'm asking $800 and shipping will depend on where you're at. Pictures won't upload for whatever reason so I can text or email them and I'll be happy to answer any questions. I have this posted on multiple forums so the sale goes by time stamp. Thanks for looking and happy shooting.
