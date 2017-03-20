Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-20-2017, 03:41 PM
adeel1981
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: PA
Posts: 116
Ruger No. 1v 25-06
Have this nice red pad ruger#1 varmint. Gorgeous wood. Load data available, if interested. Rings/base included.
can email pics.
Asking $900 plus shipping
From a private party to your FFL.
03-20-2017, 04:15 PM
85grNBTat3500fps
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 41
Re: Ruger No. 1v 25-06
I have one also just curious what are you getting velocity wise with the NBT's mine is throwing the 85's at 3500
03-20-2017, 04:26 PM
adeel1981
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: PA
Posts: 116
Re: Ruger No. 1v 25-06
Quote:
Originally Posted by
85grNBTat3500fps
I have one also just curious what are you getting velocity wise with the NBT's mine is throwing the 85's at 3500
Not exactly sure, but I think its close to it.
