Ruger M77 Mark II 243 Stainless Laminate
Ruger M77 Mark II 243 Stainless Laminate
03-14-2017, 08:04 PM
H2odoctor
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 216
Ruger M77 Mark II 243 Stainless Laminate
Ruger M77 Mark II 243
22" sporter barrel
Excellent condition... small scuff on floor plate/ laminate is great.
Shoots 75 and 87 grain V-Max less than MOA.
$675.00 shipped.
Scope is
Leupold
VX 3 4.5-14x40 with varmint reticle. (have the box and manuals for it). Can be included for an additional $500.00.
No trades
