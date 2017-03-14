Ruger M77 Mark II 243 Stainless Laminate



22" sporter barrel



Excellent condition... small scuff on floor plate/ laminate is great.



Shoots 75 and 87 grain V-Max less than MOA.



$675.00 shipped.



Scope is Leupold VX 3 4.5-14x40 with varmint reticle. (have the box and manuals for it). Can be included for an additional $500.00.



