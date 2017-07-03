Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ruger m77 hawkeye varmint target .223
Ruger m77 hawkeye varmint target .223
Uncle same sale!

This is a beautiful Ruger m77 hawkeye varmint target (ruger sku- 17975) with 1" rings. I am the original owner and round count is less than 50. Rifle is pretty much perfect, never fielded, bought it as a coyote gun but just couldn't bring myself to bring something this pretty into the woods. The checkering is crisp and raspy. Pictures dont show the true color of the stock, its not that yellow, its a very nice grey green laminate. Has the 2 stage trigger than is a total draw of 4.5 pounds, 3.5 on the first stage and 1 on the second. 3 position safety with bolt lock. Just an overall great rifle.

$800 shipped to FFL, Money order, PayPal gift or you pay 3%. Will be shipped in a soft case for an extra $10 to help cover cost of case. Same day ship most of the time, if too late or busy next day ship with tracking.

Please email- Rocky59@gmail.com, plenty of feedback on gun broker and Ar15.com if you need references I will gladly provide.

Please request more pics if you are interested as this is a gorgeous rifle





