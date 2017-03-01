     close
Ruger M77 30-06 pre-warning
Unread 01-03-2017, 08:40 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Michigan
Posts: 435
Ruger M77 30-06 pre-warning
Great condition, just sits in the safe. Comes with leather sling if you want it. $525 Please add $35 for shipping, it will ship in a hard plastic case.
    Unread 01-03-2017, 08:41 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2013
    Location: Michigan
    Posts: 435
    Re: Ruger M77 30-06 pre-warning
    Unread 01-03-2017, 08:41 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2013
    Location: Michigan
    Posts: 435
    Re: Ruger M77 30-06 pre-warning
