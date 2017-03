Ruger Gunsite Scout 308

16" threaded barrel with flash hider

Laminate stock with shims to adjust LOP

Iron sight with peep on rear

2 10 rd metal mags and 1 5rd polymer mag

the extra mags cost $75

Scout rail for scout style scopes

Factory Ruger rings for standard scopes

Owners manual and paperwork no box

Ruger soft case



Previous owner said it was never fired outside of factory, Ive never fired it either



$835 to your FFL





Thanks for looking!













