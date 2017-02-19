Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Ruger 25-06
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Ruger 25-06
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-19-2017, 06:57 PM
JP20
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 4
Ruger 25-06
I picked this rifle up for my daughter but it doesn't seem to fit her so it's gotta go. It's a Ruger M77 markii with a bushnell elite 2.5-10x40. Asking $900
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 Ill. $800.00 plus shipping
|
Sako TRG 22, 308
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC