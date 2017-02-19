Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Ruger 25-06
Unread 02-19-2017, 06:57 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 4
Ruger 25-06
I picked this rifle up for my daughter but it doesn't seem to fit her so it's gotta go. It's a Ruger M77 markii with a bushnell elite 2.5-10x40. Asking $900
Ruger 25-06-img_3159.jpg   Ruger 25-06-img_3160.jpg  

Ruger 25-06-img_3161.jpg  
