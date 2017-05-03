|
03-05-2017



Rifle Basix SAV-2 Trigger NIB
NEW IN BOX $125.00 Shipped
j_haugland@yahoo.com
Savage Arms SAV-2 4oz-3lbs (Universal)
Replaces all 110 Type Savage Arms Actions
Will replace Models: 10, 11, 12, 110, 16, 111, 112, 114 & 116
Will replace standard trigger or new AccuTrigger™
Will replace all 110 type centerfire triggers manufactured after January 1966
Also replaces Savage / Stevens Model 200 and Savage 210 slug gun
Long & Short • Early & Late • Left & Right Hand
Universal uses: Hunting, Varmint & Target
Comes complete with instructions/installation DVD, hardware pack, & wrench for easy user installation (You can also view the SAV-2 installation guide video online)
Weight of pull range: 4oz.-3.0lbs.
*Will not accommodate rifles with the AccuStock. or any rifle with release bolt near trigger guard. Please see our SAV-1
