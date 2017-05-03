Rifle Basix SAV-2 Trigger NIB NEW IN BOX $125.00 Shipped



j_haugland@yahoo.com





Savage Arms SAV-2 4oz-3lbs (Universal)



Replaces all 110 Type Savage Arms Actions

Will replace Models: 10, 11, 12, 110, 16, 111, 112, 114 & 116

Will replace standard trigger or new AccuTrigger™

Will replace all 110 type centerfire triggers manufactured after January 1966

Also replaces Savage / Stevens Model 200 and Savage 210 slug gun

Long & Short • Early & Late • Left & Right Hand

Universal uses: Hunting, Varmint & Target

Comes complete with instructions/installation DVD, hardware pack, & wrench for easy user installation ( You can also view the SAV-2 installation guide video online )

Weight of pull range: 4oz.-3.0lbs.

*Will not accommodate rifles with the AccuStock. or any rifle with release bolt near trigger guard. Please see our SAV-1