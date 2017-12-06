Remy 700 308 I have a very nice remy 700 heavy barrel in 308 for sale. Rifle shoots fantastic, I built it for PRS shoots and never used it. I've since got another rifle and no longer need this one. The rifle started life as a 243, had the action squared and trued by MTG, larger recoil lug installed and a new tactical 20 inch heavy barrel installed, threaded and has an AAC flash hider(5/8 for those wanting to run a can on it like I did). Has magpul bottom metal and magazine(drops out perfectly) trigger job, badger bolt knob, atlas rail adapter for their bipod and takes quick detach sling swivels, 20 moa rail, 2 round shell holder on the loading side, stockys version of the manners EH1 and it is bedded. The action and barrel is a FDE and the stock is an OD green. Rifle looks great and shoots great. I will be glad to share my Berger 185 load with the buyer. Asking $1500 obo. I am trying to sell the rifle to buy a NF Nxs in moa. If you have one and want to trade, let me know. Please message me for more pictures or details. It won't let me post pictures. I'll try to get some in the comments.